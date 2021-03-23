Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon wants Sevilla move this summer

According to El Gol Digitial (via TEAMtalk), Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon wants to leave the club this summer, with a return to Sevilla on his mind.

The Spain international spent last season on loan at the La Liga giants, helping them win the Europa League, and they will look to bring him back should they fail to land Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.





Real Madrid decided to cash in on him when Spurs came calling last summer, and while he has been impressive for Jose Mourinho’s side, the doubts surrounding the future of the Portuguese could see the full-back decide to leave after just a season.

Missing out on European football could deal a blow on Tottenham’s chances of retaining the services of some of their best players, and that could also see Reguilon push for an exit.

Spurs are just three points and two places off the Champions League zone in the Premier League table, but it would not be surprising even if they fail to finish in the top-seven given their shaky form of recent.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not be keen to allow the 24-year-old to leave, but that could change if the player demands a move and if suitors table a juicy offer.

Madrid do have a buy-back option on him that is active until the summer of 2022, and there are reports that they could activate it this summer.

Reguilon has also been linked with Everton, but the Toffees will have to guarantee Champions League football to have a chance of luring such a player to Goodison Park.

