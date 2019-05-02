Redknapp tips Defoe to score 40 goals for Rangers next season

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that Jermain Defoe could score 40 goals for Rangers next season.
The 36-year-old is an amazing finisher and Redknapp believes that he could score loads of goals if Gerrard manages to find the right support for him.
Redknapp said to The National: “Of course, he could score 40 goals next season. Without a doubt. Jermain will always score goals. He has such amazing movement and he is an amazing finisher. Given the chance, he will stick them away and I’d expect him to do that next season. He will play for another two seasons yet given he is in such good shape. Jermain looks after himself so well. He lives right, he’s not a drinker, he’s totally dedicated.”
Alfredo Morelos has been Rangers’ main goalscorer this season but the Colombian has been linked with a move away. If he decides to pursue a new adventure, Gerrard might have to rely on Defoe for goals next year.
It will be interesting to see if the former England international can deliver consistently.
Despite his age, he has the quality to shine in the Scottish league. Redknapp has worked with the player for years and he says that Defoe looks after himself well and he is still capable physically.
Scoring 40 goals would be a sensational achievement for any player. However, Rangers will have to improve as a side in order to create that many chances for their striker.
The likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos might not be at the club next year. Gerrard must strengthen his creative options during the summer.
Jake Hastie is expected to join the club on a free transfer. Jordan Jones will sign for the Ibrox outfit as well.