Redknapp says Grealish ‘could play for Spurs’

Harry Redknapp believes Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish “could play for Spurs”. The 71-year-old says Grealish is too good a player to not be in the Premier League and thinks he should consider leaving Villa if they can’t earn promotion back to the top-flight. Redknapp was full of praise for Grealish in Friday’s defeat to Queens Park Rangers, calling him a “great footballer” and a “magnificent young talent”.
Tottenham were heavily linked with Grealish over the summer after Villa lost out in the Championship playoff final against Fulham. However, the London outfit ended up not spending a single penny on permanent signings ahead of the 2018/19 season. That could change in January, however, and Redknapp wants to see them get Grealish from Villa Park.
As per Birmingham Live, the former Tottenham manager said: “I looked at Villa and thought what a great young player Grealish is. He’s a magnificent young talent. No disrespect to Aston Villa, if they manage to get up there, great, but he really needs to be playing in the Premier League. Could he play for Spurs, though? “Definitely. He just wants to get on the ball. He’s a great footballer.”
Grealish rose from the youth ranks to the Villa first-team in 2013 and has gone on to make 125 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 25 goals. The England u21 international has impressed in the Championship, showing he’s no flash in the pan and has true potential to make it at a higher level, but Villa aren’t currently matching his ambitions – 17th with 18 points and three defeats in last four games.
Stats from Transfermarkt.