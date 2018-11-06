Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

6 November, 2018 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League


Liverpool visit Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday aiming to move a step closer to securing their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of Group C after thrashing Red Star 4-0 at Anfield, but travel to Serbia with group rivals Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain still hot on their heels.

With their final two group games away to PSG and at home to Napoli, Liverpool cannot afford any slip-ups against Red Star.

Mohamed Salah (2), Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane got the goals in the first game, with Red Star struggling to match their Premier League opponents.

Liverpool have scored 48 Champions League goals since the start of last season and they will be eager to add to that tally on Tuesday.

Red Star are priced at 16/1 to win the game, with Liverpool available at 1/5 and the draw on offer at 11/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

