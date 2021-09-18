Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Real Sociedad will be looking to maintain their impressive form when they face Sevilla at the Reale Arena in the La Liga clash on Saturday.

Watch and bet on Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live on Sunday, September 19 from 3 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Team News

Sociedad are missing several key players for this game. The likes of Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured at the moment, while Asier Illarramendi is yet to return to full fitness and could miss out as well.

Sevilla have a fully-fit squad, and Julen Lopetegui is unlikely to make drastic changes to the side. They are heading into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League during the midweek.

Predicted Real Sociedad starting XI: Remiro; Munoz, Le Normand, Elustondo, Gorosabel; Zubimendi, Merino, Silva; Oyarzabal, Portu, Isak.

Predicted Sevilla starting line-up: Bounou; Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Navas; Fernando, Jordan; Suso, Rakitic, Lamela; En-Nesyri.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs Sevilla from bet365:

Match-winner:

Real Sociedad – 31/20

Draw – 11/5

Sevilla – 15/8

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under – 4/6

Real Sociedad vs Seville Prediction

The two teams have had great last season. Sevilla finished fourth while Sociedad finished fifth. This game promises to be a cracker.

Sevilla won four of their last five games against Sociedad, and they have picked up two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

Sociedad lost their opening game 4-2 against Barcelona, but they have come back strongly winning their next three games in the league.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 10/11 from bet365

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live online from 3 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365