Real Sociedad vs Elche live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Real Sociedad are back in action this weekend and they will lock horns with Elche in the La Liga clash at the Reale Arena on Sunday.

Watch and bet on Real Sociedad vs Elche live on Sunday, September 26 at 5:30 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Team News

Real Sociedad are missing a lot of players for this game. The likes of Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured won’t take any part.

Likewise, Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, and Alexander Isak are not fully fit yet and might not feature in this match.

Jony Alamo and Pedro Bigas are currently injured while Lucas Boye is unlikely to be risked as he is carrying a knock.

Real Sociedad possible starting line-up: Ryan; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Guevara, Merino, Navarro; Portu, Sorloth, Oyarzabal

Elche possible starting line-up: Casilla; Verdu, Gonzalez, Roco; Palacios, Fidel, Guti, Mfulu, Mojica; Benedetto, Perez

Real Sociedad vs Elche Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs Elche from bet365:

Match-winner:

Real Sociedad – 9/20

Draw – 21/10

Elche – 7/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/10

Under – 8/11

Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction

Sociedad lost their opening game 4-2 against Barcelona. After that, they have been brilliant, picking up four wins out of the last five, drawing the other one.

They are heading into this game on the back of a 3-2 win against Granada and are capable of pulling off a positive result.

Elche have picked up just one win from their opening six games, and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Villarreal.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 6/5 from bet365

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Elche Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Real Sociedad vs Elche live online from 5:30 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365