Zinedine Zidane has been one of the most important people in the history of Real Madrid. As a player, the Frenchman played a key role in securing the ninth UEFA Champions League title for Los Blancos by scoring an unbelievable volley in the final against Bayern Leverkusen.

As a manager, Zinedine Zidane has achieved unthinkable heights for Real Madrid. The club won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles under Zizou, setting an unachievable level of success that most clubs would struggle to achieve.





However, during his tenure as the manager of Real Madrid, there have been cases where players have not gotten along with Frenchman for reasons that are yet to be explained. Having said that, here is an analysis of a few players that failed to gel with Zidane during their tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

