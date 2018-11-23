Real Madrid will send scouts to watch Kane, Hazard and Eriksen on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea on Saturday as English Premier League action resumes following the international break.
The London derby promises to be a feisty encounter as usual, and with stars from both teams looking to get one over their rivals, it would be a perfect avenue for top scouts to run the rule over transfer targets.
According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid scouts will be present at the game to watch Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Spurs’ Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in action.
The trio have always been on the radar of the La Liga giants as they look to further strengthen their squad going forward, and Saturday will present the club’s scouts another chance to watch the three first-hand.
While Kane has recently put pen to paper for a new deal, Eriksen continues to stall, and Madrid will fancy their chances as long as the Denmark international continues to put his Tottenham future under doubt.
Hazard is also still undecided over his future at the Stamford Bridge, and the glamour of the Bernabeu outfit appears to continue to tempt him.
Saturday will be a great avenue for the Chelsea star and Tottenham duo to showcase their top quality again, and Madrid’s representatives will surely be watching with keen interest.