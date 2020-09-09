Real Madrid waiting for an offer from Tottenham for Gareth Bale

Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer.

The 31-year-old winger has fallen out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu and the Spanish giants are looking to offload him.





According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the Spanish champions are waiting for an offer from the Premier League club. Real Madrid value Gareth Bale at €25 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay that much for the winger.

Although the asking price seems more or less reasonable for a player of his quality, Gareth Bale’s massive wages could complicate any potential transfer.

Tottenham will probably need Real Madrid to subsidise the salary issues in order for the transfer to go through.

The winger earns around €15 million per season at Real Madrid and the Premier League club are unlikely to be able to afford that.

There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho could use some more depth in attack and Gareth Bale could prove to be a sensational signing for his side. However, the finances involved make the transfer quite unlikely this summer.

The Londoners have a quality left-winger in Steven Bergwijn and Bale could take up the starting berth on the right if the move goes through. He would add pace, flair and goals to the team.