Real Madrid host FC Sheriff in the Champions League this week and Los Blancos will be looking to build on their win over Inter Milan last time out.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 20:00 pm BST.

The Spanish giants have won five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will be full of confidence heading into this game.

Meanwhile, FC Sheriff have had a similar run in the last six matches across all competitions and they will look to pull off an upset away from home.

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff team news

Real Madrid will be without the services of Daniel Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale and Marcelo due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Lovro Bizjak.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius

FC Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Kolovos, Addo, Thill; Traore, Yaxshiboyev, Castaneda

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff form guide

Real Madrid will be firm favourites heading into this contest given their recent run of form.

They managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in their group opener and the Spanish outfit have done well in La Liga as well.

Call Ancelotti’s men are currently on top of the Spanish league table with five wins and two draws from seven outings. In addition to that, they have managed to score 21 goals in just seven league games.

The visitors are in outstanding form as well and they have managed to keep five clean sheets in their last six outings across all competitions. FC Sheriff have managed to score 18 goals during the period as well.

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Real Madrid – 1/8

• Draw – 9/1

• FC Sheriff – 18/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/11

• Under – 11/5

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff prediction

The Moldovan outfit are in very impressive form right now but they are massive underdogs given the quality and depth at Real Madrid’s disposal. Furthermore, Real Madrid are a seasoned Champions League opposition who have won the competition more than any other club in the world.

Carlo Ancelotti has several top players at his disposal and Real Madrid should be able to grind out an easy win at home. The Spanish outfit are yet to be beaten in the league or the Champions League this season. It seems highly unlikely that the visitors will be able to pull off an upset at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Prediction: Real Madrid to win.

