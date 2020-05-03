Real Madrid to make cut-price offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are planning to launch a £70m bid for midfielder Paul Pogba, who is open to the prospect of leaving Manchester United this summer, The Express reports.
The France international has endured a difficult season with the Red Devils this term and he has been restricted to only seven league appearances owing to multiple ankle injuries.
He has, however, managed to overcome the concern after undergoing a surgery at the beginning of the year and is due to return to first-team action when the current season resumes after the coronavirus shutdown.
Amidst this, a report from The Express claims that Los Blancos are preparing a cut-price £70m offer for Pogba, who is keen on making the switch to the Bernabeu ahead of next season.
The same publication cites that the 27-year-old has another 14 months remaining on his United contract and he has clearly stated to the club’s hierarchy that he has no plans of signing an extension.
United are understood to value Pogba at around £100m and they have some control over the Frenchman’s situation, given they can activate a 12-month extension clause to prolong his stay until June 2022.
Surprisingly, that option has not been mentioned by The Express but United could still consider the midfielder’s sale, given his value could drop further as he approaches the end of his contract.
The financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak has lowered the transfer valuations of different players and clubs are unlikely to spend nine-figure sums on a single individual.
United have the choice of waiting for the situation to normalise but there are no assurances that any side would meet their asking price for Pogba next summer unless the midfielder has a solid 2020/21 campaign.
