Real Madrid ready to sell Wolves target James Rodriguez

Wolves have been handed a boost in their pursuit of James Rodriguez.
The Colombian has been linked with a move to the Premier League and as per recent reports (via Birmingham Mail), Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on the player.
Apparently, Everton and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.
Rodriguez has just one year left on his deal and Los Blancos want to cut their losses now. The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can sign the playmaker this summer. On form, Rodriguez is a world-class player and he could take Wolves to a whole new level.
His playing style would fit in well with Nuno’s philosophy as well.
The likes of Jimenez could use a proper number ten like Rodriguez and the Colombian would add a new dimension to Wolves’ attack.
If they want to play in the Champions League regularly, Wolves will need players like this.
Considering his contract situation, Rodriguez is unlikely to cost a lot. Wolves have the ambition and the resources to pull this off and Nuno must do everything in his power to persuade the board to fund the move.