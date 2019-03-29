Rabiot signing could spark influx of top talent at Real Madrid

Reports that Real Madrid will secure the services of Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain this summer will be music to the ears of the club’s fans.
Various Spanish media outlets have claimed that the midfielder has an agreement to join the La Liga club when his PSG contract runs out at the end of this season.
Rabiot has been linked with numerous clubs over the past two years, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool both believed to be interested in the French star.
The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for PSG since the start of December and a move away from the Parc des Princes seems certain.
Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu Stadium as manager appears to have put Madrid in pole position to win the race.
Zidand wanted to sign Rabiot prior to his departure last summer and his interest is unlikely to have waned.
Rabiot’s probable arrival at Madrid would be the first building block on the road to the club trying to knock Barcelona off their perch in La Liga.
According to L’Equipe, Zidane will have €500 million to spend in the summer transfer window and is likely to target Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba as he looks to overhaul his squad.
All three are known admirers of Zidane and would undoubtedly welcome the chance to work with him at some point.
While it may be difficult to persuade PSG to part with Mbappe, the Madrid boss could have more joy with Hazard and Pogba.
Both players have expressed an interest in playing for Madrid and it is difficult to imagine either rejecting Zidane’s overtures if he came calling.
Hazard appears the most likely star to join Madrid, with his contract at Chelsea ending in 2020 and no sign of a new one being agreed.
Securing Pogba’s services could prove more problematic, particularly with Manchester United eager to keep hold of their best players.
However, Pogba has previously proven he can be belligerent and if he wants the move it is unlikely that United would be able to prevent it happening.
With Cristiano Ronaldo now plying his trade in Italy, Madrid have struggled by their usual high standards this season.
They are currently third in La Liga, 12 points behind Barcelona with 10 games to play. They have scored just 49 goals in the league, highlighting the need for quality additions in forward areas.
Rabiot would be an excellent start to Zidane’s rebuilding job at Madrid, but his hopes of enjoying another trophy-laden spell at the Bernabeu hinge on whether he can add some true star quality to his team.