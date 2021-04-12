Real Madrid man may have played last game for the club following season-ending injury

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s El Clasico victory, as confirmed by Marca.

Vazquez has been an important part of Madrid’s title challenge this season, featuring 24 times in the league.

During these games, he has recorded two goals and five assists, including his set-up for Karim Benzema’s opener on the weekend.

Despite primarily being a winger, the 29-year-old has played the majority of his games at right-back, largely due to the absence of Dani Carvajal.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has had a succession of injuries this season, restricting him to just 12 appearances in all competitions.

However, it seems as if Vazquez’s season is over, after Marca confirmed that he was set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against Barcelona.

The Spain international was substituted in the first half of Saturday’s El Clasico, being replaced by Alvaro Odriozola.

The club confirmed via their official website that he had suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament. This will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

This leaves Los Blancos thin in the right-back spot. Odriozola is available but has only made five appearances this season. Meanwhile, Carvajal has not made an appearance since February.

Nacho Fernandez will probably be the one to cover there once Raphael Varane returns to action.

The Frenchman missed Saturday’s game following a positive COVID-19 test. Club captain Sergio Ramos was also sidelined with an injury, forcing Fernandez to play as a centre-back alongside Eder Militao.

The injury could have a wider impact on Vazquez, who may have played his last game for the club.

The Spaniard has been at the Bernabeu for his entire career, barring one season on loan at Espanyol. During this time, he has helped the club to three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and it is looking unlikely that he will still be at the club next term.

Vazquez has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United all named as possible takers.

