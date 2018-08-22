According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have identified Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to be their next galactico, with president Florentino Perez completely convinced he can replace the role held by Cristiano Ronaldo. After Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, Los Blancos want to make a statement with a marquee signing, somebody popular who will boost their brand and Pogba would fit the bill perfectly.
The box-to-box midfielder is coming off the back of winning the 2018 World Cup with France and has been a target for Real for years. Prior to his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, Real were trying to convince him to the Santiago Bernabéu, to no avail. His relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho might hold the key to his future, however.
Mourinho and Pogba haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye of late, and Los Blancos trying to capitalise on the alleged breakdown between the pair. Pogba remains a key player in Mourinho’s squad and has been complimentary about the 25-year-old in recent weeks. Nevertheless, Pogba’s form has been inconsistent and he’s openly admitted going into games with the wrong attitude.
Fans would fume at his sale, however, due to his overall popularity on and off the pitch – precisely why Real want him too. The United chief Ed Woodward will defy Mourinho to keep Pogba at Old Trafford, so Real might not have much luck bringing him to Spain.
Stats from Transfermarkt.