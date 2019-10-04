Real Madrid have been offered Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen in a swap deal for Luka Modric, fans react

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Real Madrid have been offered Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in a trade deal for Luka Modric ahead of the January transfer window, and the La Liga giants are said to be considering the swap.
The Danish star told reporters he wanted to leave Spurs for another challenge during the summer transfer window, but a deal didn’t work out.
Madrid were keen on securing Eriksen’s services, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy priced them out of a move.
The midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the season, and it doesn’t seem the North London outfit are willing to lose him for nothing.
Modric is also in the last year of his contract at Madrid, and despite being 34, he won’t be short of options should he choose to leave.
The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner joined the Champions League heavyweights in 2012 after four years with Tottenham, and it remains to be seen if he fancies a return.
At his age, it’s hard to see the Croatian being able to cope with the demands of the Premier League, but getting him instead of nothing looks like a better option.
Eriksen doesn’t look ready to sign a new deal, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is aware of that.
The Argentine is apparently planning to slowly take him off regular first-team duties, but the injury to summer arrival Giovani Lo Celso has dealt a huge blow on the plans.
Modric remains a top player despite his age, and it seems some Tottenham fans will be glad to have him in place of a wantaway Eriksen.
Here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
TAKE IT
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) October 4, 2019
Take it no negotiation modric will play for the manager and club with passion and ability
— Zeki Kadri (@zeki_kadr) October 4, 2019
I’d take that deal over nothing in summer. I’d love to see Modric play for us again, even if he’s few years past peak! #COYS
— Matt (@MattyFrench82) October 4, 2019
Deal!
— SJT 🏴 (@Steve_1985) October 4, 2019
Do it
— Geoff Capell (@gcapell88) October 4, 2019
Done
— John Box (@JohnRBox) October 4, 2019
Well hurry up then
— Jack O'Beirne (@thfcjack14) October 4, 2019
Winks is the new Modric so that would be an outstanding deal. Winks and Ndombele learning off of the master
— N S (@APathNotTaken) October 4, 2019
TAKE IT
— Cam (@c21duncan) October 4, 2019
Take their arm off
— light off UTAG 💥 (@JimDavidson1882) October 4, 2019