Real Madrid forward stabs Zidane in the back and wants him sacked

One of the players who admired Zinedine Zidane now wants him to be sacked on the back of some terrible decision-making.

Real Madrid crashed out of the Spanish Super Cup earlier this week thanks to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao.





Los Blancos looked short of ideas in the final third and Eden Hazard was one of the side’s worst performers, raising questions over his continued involvement in the team.

One of the players who feels hard done at the moment is fellow winger Vinicius Junior, as per Diario GOL.

The Brazilian international has been one of Madrid’s better players this season, but his minutes have been limited lately.

Zidane and Vinicius have reportedly fallen out of favour due to the latter texting during a team talk. The young forward now aims to take drastic action against the head coach.

Vinicius and some other fringe players are believed to be in favour of Zidane’s sacking, and the former plans to voice his concerns to Florentino Perez.

Sportslens view

Zidane’s favouritism towards certain players is no secret and Vinicius has every right to feel aggrieved.

The 20-year-old has been a consistent performer this season, while Hazard has looked way short of his best.

However, Vinicius has been underused in recent weeks, and his frustration has now come to the surface.

His treatment mirrors that of players such as Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard and brings Zidane’s man-management skills into question.

The time has come for Perez to show Zidane the door or his project of building a squad for the future is set to go down the drain.