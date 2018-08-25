Real Madrid could offer Kovacic to Chelsea to sign Hazard

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could offer Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea permanently to sign Eden Hazard. Los Blancos are desperate to sign the highly-rated Belgian international after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer, but they know they stand little chance in August as the Blues are unable to sign a replacement permanently until January.
With the summer transfer window shutting to English clubs before the new season kicked off, only loan deals can now be sanctioned. Why Chelsea would sell their best player without a chance of bringing another player in is unknown, but Don Balon believe Real president Florentino Perez is still willing to try.
The Liga giants are willing to wait to sign Hazard, so an offer could be lodged with next season in mind. Until the Chelsea attacker puts pen to paper on a new deal with the Blues, his future will be in doubt. Kovacic is currently on loan with the London club, as part of the deal that saw Thibaut Courtois join Real from Chelsea this summer and could be a permanent signing if he impresses.
A lack of playing time at Real led to him seeking a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, so there’s every chance he could be open to staying for the long-term. If He’s an asset to Chelsea, Kovacic could be a sweetener in a deal containing Hazard, although it seems to be farfetched for now.
