According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane this summer, with the 25-year-old having ‘agreed’ an ‘escape route’ from White Hart Lane should a big European club like Real make a bid. Martina Miranda’s report adds that Los Blancos could offer £202m to bring Kane to the Santiago Bernabéu before the summer transfer window closes, as they’re in need of a stellar centre-forward after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
Kane has had a fantastic last 12 months for club and country, solidifying his position as one of the best strikers in Europe. He’s been on fire for Tottenham, scoring 30 goals in 37 Premier League games last season and winning the Golden Boot for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia – six goals. After Real lost Ronaldo, they’ve been looking for his replacement to no avail and may have another shot at signing Kane due to a deal he agreed with Tottenham.
Despite the English international signing a long-term deal with Spurs in June, the terms of his contract reportedly allow him to move away from London if a European giant meets his £202m asking price. Real are hoping to capitalise on the situation as they’ve so far struggled to bring Robert Lewandowski and Neymar in from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.
Stats from Transfermarkt.