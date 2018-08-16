Real Madrid could agree deal for Hazard who ‘wants to leave Chelsea’

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could agree a deal for Eden Hazard who ‘wants to leave Chelsea’. Los Blancos are desperate to add to their attack as they’ve been left bereft of quality following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. President Florentino Perez wants to bring in a new face before the summer transfer ends on August 31 and Hazard is a player on their shortlist.
The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has gone on to make 301 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 165 goals. Hazard has two years remaining on his deal, but his future appears to be away from Stamford Bridge. The Belgian international has been linked with a move to Real for many years, but Don Balon say a £180m deal could be on the cards.
Hazard reportedly wants to leave Chelsea after six years in London and could join his ex-teammate Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu. But with the new Premier League season already underway and the transfer window closed for English clubs, Chelsea wouldn’t be able to sign a replacement if they did let Hazard go. As a result, Real might struggle convincing them to sell.
