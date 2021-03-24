Real Madrid considering move for Harry Kane

Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should they miss out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to Ser Deportivos.

Kane made his breakthrough at Tottenham in the 2014/15 season, returning from several loan spells to score 31 goals in all competitions. Since then, he has been one of the world’s best strikers, finding the net over 250 times in his career.





However, despite all these goals, the Englishman is still yet to win a trophy in his career. He will have the opportunity to lift one in April’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, but this may still not be satisfactory for a player of his ability.

This has led to several rumours about his future, with many media outlets claiming that Kane wants to move on from Spurs in the summer.

One club who are interested in the 27-year-old is Real Madrid, claims Ser Deportivos.

Los Blancos may be in the hunt for a new forward in the upcoming summer transfer window, given the age of star man Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is 33 now and has just over one year remaining on his contract.

Despite this, he is showing no signs of slowing down. He is La Liga’s third top scorer, behind Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He was also influential in Real Madrid’s title win last season, finishing runner up in the Golden Boot race, again behind Messi.

The Spanish giants are believed to be eyeing up Kane as a third choice should they miss out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Mbappe has emerged as one of the best players in the world over the past few years. It would likely take a world record fee to prise the Frenchman away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Haaland burst onto the scene with RB Salzburg at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, and has since enjoyed a prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old is being chased by a number of the world’s biggest clubs, such as Man City, Man Utd, and Barcelona.

Former Real Madrid president Roman Calderon has played down talks of a move for Kane, claiming that the club may not be financially capable of bringing him to the Bernabeu.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Calderon said: “We are not in the best form economically-speaking because we are refurbishing our stadium spending a lot of money. It will be difficult to spend money in the summer. We always try to sign good players, we’ve being that for years.”

