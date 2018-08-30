Real Madrid consider Alonso as ‘ideal replacement’ for Marcelo in January

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are considering Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Marcelo. The Brazilian international has reportedly been struggling for form with Los Blancos and could be sold by president Florentino Perez who is trying to rebuild a new squad for new manager Julen Lopetegui.
Don Balon say Marcelo is being linked with a move to Juventus, where he would join former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. If Marcelo is sold, Alonso could be brought in to replace him, but a deal wouldn’t be completed until January.
Chelsea can’t make any more permanent signings because the summer transfer window is shut, so they’re unlikely to allow a first-team players to leave without being able to sign anyone in his stead. They may not accept a bid for Alonso in January either.
The Spanish left-back joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016 and has gone on to make 85 appearances in all competitions, having scored 15 goals. Alonso has won an FA Cup and Premier League in his two years at Chelsea, but his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end. The 27-year-old could be following Thibaut Courtois to the Santiago Bernabéu.
