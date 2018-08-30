Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Real Madrid ‘closely monitoring’ Manchester City’s highly-rated forward Sterling

30 August, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Transfer News & Rumours


According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are ‘closely monitoring’ Manchester City’s highly-rated forward Raheem Sterling. The 23-year-old has been in fantastic form under Pep Guardiola and will be scouted by Los Blancos when he represents England against Spain in the UEFA National League on September 8.

Signed from Liverpool in 2015, Sterling has gone on to make 142 appearances in all competitions for City, scoring 45 goals. He’s won two League Cups and one Premier League in his three years at the Etihad and finds himself identified as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left Real to join Juventus in the summer. They could make a move in January.

Sterling, who has made 44 appearances for the England national team, is a key player for City. Since Guardiola joined the club in 2016, the former Liverpool forward has missed only 10 Premier League games in two seasons and is indispensable. It appears unlikely the Manchester giants would sell him, even if they do have a lot of cover in attack.

City signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City this summer, adding the Algerian to their attack which contains Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva, so they could theoretically cope without Sterling. But given the English international top-scored last season (18 goals in 33 games), it wouldn’t be wise to lose such a talented player.

