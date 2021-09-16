Real Betis vs Celtic preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Real Betis host Celtic in the Europa League later today. Our betting expert details the team news, latest odds, and outlines how to get a free £30 bet at William Hill

The Spanish outfit have not competed in a European competition for more than two years and they will be hoping to make a positive start to the group stages with a win at home.

Betis have picked up just one win in their four league matches so far and they will have to be careful against a free-scoring Celtic side.

Real Betis vs Celtic team news

The home side are expected to be without Marc Bartra who picked up an injury against Granada at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Celtic could be without the likes of Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, and Kyogo Furuhashi due to injuries.

Real Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Guardado, Canales; Sanchez, Fekir, Juanmi; Jose

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic; McGregor, Turnbull, Soro; Rogic, Abada, Giakoumakis

Real Betis vs Celtic form guide

Betis picked up their first win of the season at the weekend against Granada.

However, the Spanish outfit have shown that they can be difficult to beat. Betis picked up two back-to-back draws against Mallorca and Cadiz before being narrowly beaten by Real Madrid in their first three games of the season.

Celtic have played some impressive football under Ange Postecoglou but inconsistency remains an issue for them.

The Hoops picked up a 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend after two consecutive defeats and they will be hoping to put together a winning run now.

Celtic are coming into this game having picked up three wins from their five league matches and they have scored 16 goals in the process.

Real Betis vs Celtic betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Betis vs Celtic from William Hill.

Match-winner:

Real Betis – 11/20

Draw – 3/1

Celtic – 11/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/11

Under 2.5 – 4/5

Real Betis vs Celtic prediction

Celtic have shown mixed form in the European competitions so far and they have conceded seven goals in six outings (3 wins, 2 defeats, 1 draw) this season.

Real Betis have not been at their best either but the Spanish outfit have a better set of players at their disposal. Furthermore, they have lost just one of their last eight matches in the Europa League.

A narrow win for the hosts is definitely on the cards here.

Real Betis 1-0 Celtic

Bet on Real Betis to win 11/20 at William Hill

