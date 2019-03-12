Leeds United fancied to boost promotion hopes at Reading

Leeds United visit Reading in the Championship on Tuesday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.
Marcelo’s Bielsa’s side head into the game second in the standings, two points behind Norwich City with 10 games left to play this season.
Reading’s 3-2 victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday moved them up to 19th, three points above the relegation zone.
However, Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped Leeds to boost their promotion hopes by recording a narrow 2-1 victory this evening.
“What a massive win that was for Reading on Saturday,” he said.
“In fact, they have faced three teams around them in their last three games and picked up seven points, which is just what you need to do when you’re down near the bottom.
“Facing Leeds is a different prospect altogether, although Bielsa’s side may be without Patrick Bamford again for a little while.
“I still fancy them to win at the Madejski Stadium.”
Leeds bagged a 1-0 victory when the two sides met at Elland Road back in November.
Stuart Dallas scored the only goal of the game, but Leeds needed a late penalty save by Bailey Peacock-Farrell to secure all three points.