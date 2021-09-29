RB Salzburg takes on Lille in the Champions League this week and both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the group stages.

The two sides meet on Wednesday night at 20:00 pm BST.

The Austrian outfit are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Lille have bounced back from their three-match winless run with two back to back wins in the league.

RB Salzburg vs Lille team news

The home side will be without the services of Oumar Solet, Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci and Kamil Piatkowski due to injuries.

Lille will be without Renato Sanches, Orestis Karnezis and Jonathan Bamba due to injuries.

RB Salzburg: Kohn; Kristensen, Onguene, Bernardo, Ulmer; Sucic, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Sesko

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Gomes; David, Yilmaz

RB Salzburg vs Lille form guide

RB Salzburg have made an impressive start to the season and they have picked up nine wins in nine league games so far.

They did reasonably well away from home against Sevilla in their Champions League group opener and they will be confident of grinding out a win at home.

Meanwhile, Lille have had a mediocre start to the season and they are currently 9th in the Ligue 1 table with just three wins from eight matches.

The French outfit have conceded 14 goals in eight league games but they managed to pick up a goalless draw against Wolfsburg in their opening group game of the Champions League.

RB Salzburg vs Lille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Salzburg vs Lille from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• RB Salzburg– 1/1

• Draw – 13/5

• Lille – 11/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

RB Salzburg vs Lille prediction

Lille are undoubtedly a quality side and they won the French league title last season. However, they are lacking in form the season and they will be without a key player in Renato Sanches.

RB Salzburg have the confidence and momentum right now and they have managed to score twelve goals in their last three matches across all competitions without reply.

The home side should be able to grind out a win here.

Prediction: RB Salzburg to win.

Get RB Salzburg to win at 1/1 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on RB Salzburg vs Lille at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred