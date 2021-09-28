RB Leipzig takes on Club Bruges in the Champions League this week and both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the group stages.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 20:00 pm BST.

The German outfit are coming into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Hertha Berlin and they will be confident of picking up a victory at home.

Meanwhile, Club Bruges are undefeated in their last four matches across all competitions and they managed to hold Paris Saint-Germain to a draw in their group opener.

RB Leipzig vs Club Bruges team news

The home side will be without the services of Tyler Adams, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg and Dani Olmo due to injuries.

Angelino is suspended and Josko Gvardiol was taken off with an injury against Hertha Berlin and he is doubtful for this game.

The visitors will be without the services of Jose Izquierdo.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Kampl, Haidara, Szoboszlai; Nkunku, Forsberg; Poulsen

Club Bruges: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere

RB Leipzig vs Club Bruges form guide

RB Leipzig have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions and they have conceded 12 goals in the process.

The home side will have to improve defensively if they want to grind out a win here. They conceded six goals against Manchester City in their group opener and the hosts will have to tighten up at the back here.

Club Bruges are undefeated in five of their last six matches across all competitions and they have conceded just two goals in the last four matches.

RB Leipzig vs Club Bruges betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig vs Club Bruges from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• RB Leipzig – 4/9

• Draw – 19/5

• Club Bruges – 6/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/15

• Under – 6/4

RB Leipzig vs Club Bruges prediction

RB Leipzig have the better team and they will be confident after the comprehensive win over Hertha Berlin at the weekend.

However, they are quite poor at the back and Club Bruges will fancy their chances of getting on the score sheet.

A high scoring game could be on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

