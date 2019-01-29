RB Leipzig striker and Liverpool fan Yussuf Poulsen dreams of playing in the Premier League

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen has been in the form of his life in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting two others in 17 Bundesliga starts thus far.
The Denmark international is his sixth season with the German side having arrived from Lyngby BK in 2013, but he has admitted he still dreams of playing in the English Premier League.
Poulsen joined Leipzig when they were still in the third-tier, and played a key role as they won promotion from the 3. Liga in 2014 and the 2. Bundesliga in 2016.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old Dane, who supported Liverpool as a kid says he’s not done with Red Bull yet, but will like to play in the EPL very soon.
“I want to play there sometime, and it’s no problem for me to say so. It’s a dream. But I’m not ready yet. I have a lot in mind with RB,” Poulsen told Sportbuzzer (via BuliNews).
He also told Bild (via BuliNews) last April: “The Premier League generally makes me excited, and it would fit my style of play well. I supported Liverpool as a kid.”
Liverpool will do well to keep an eye on the versatile player who plays exactly just like Roberto Firmino.
He’s a sort of hard-working forward who loves to win the ball back in dangerous areas and quickly launches attacks.
Poulsen played as a defender and defensive midfielder while growing up at local club BK Skjold, and has also lined up as a right winger and left winger since permanently becoming a forward.
He has scored 50 goals across all competitions for RB Leipzig and will be an excellent addition to the Liverpool team due to his style of play.