RB Leipzig sporting director comments on Ibrahima Konate

RB Leipzig sporting director, Markus Krosche, has suggested that Ibrahima Konate won’t be sold in the summer transfer window.

The Athletic (and several other media outlets) claimed yesterday that Liverpool are close to finalising a deal for Konate.





The 21-year-old reportedly has a release clause of around £34.15 million (€40m), and Liverpool are looking to activate that option in the summer.

However, Leipzig director Krosche said the France youth international has a big future ahead of him in Germany and that selling him is not an option for the club.

Liverpool were also interested in his teammate Dayot Upamecano, but he is heading towards Bayern Munich instead.

“I think that this is not an option for Ibu,” Krosche said of Konate, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He has a long contract with us, and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us.