Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Rayo Vallecano will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Getafe in the La Liga clash on Saturday at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Team News

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Team News

Former Monaco striker Radamel Falcao joined Rayo in the summer, and he could make his debut. Martin Merquelanz is injured and could miss the game.

For the visitors, Sabit Abdulai is still nursing from his knee injury and the game may have come too soon for him. Mauro Arambarri picked up a knock last weekend and he is unlikely to feature.

Predicted Rayo Vallecano starting line-up: Dimitrievski; Garcia, Catena, Saveljich, Balliu; Comesana, Ciss; Garcia, Trejo, Guardiola; Nteka.

Predicted Getafe starting line-up: Soria; Olivera, Cuenca, Dakonam, Suarez; Timor, Maksimovic; Jankto, Alena, Vitolo; Ramirez.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe from bet365:

Match-winner:

Rayo Vallecano – 31/20

Draw – 19/10

Getafe – 2/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/5

Under – 4/11

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction

Both the clubs have made a poor start to the season. Getafe are yet to win a game, and they have lost all of their opening four games. They are far better than this, and their key players need to step up on Saturday.

Rayo lost their opening two games, but they have picked up four points from their next two fixtures. They drew 1-1 against Levante in their last game.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 5/4 from bet365

