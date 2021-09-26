Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they face Cadiz in the La Liga clash on Sunday at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Team News

Martin Merquelanz is still for the hosts through injury. Oscar Trejo is another important player who is expected to miss out after a strong start to the season.

For Cadiz, Jon Ander Garrido remains out. Jose Mari is forcing a return but the game may have come too soon for him.

Fali picked up an injury against Barcelona and he should miss out on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano predicted starting line-up: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, F Garcia; Ciss, Comesana; A Garcia, Lopez, Palazon; Falcao

Cadiz predicted starting line-up: Ledesma; Carcelen, Haroyan, Chust, Espino; Jimenez, Alarcon, Jonsson, Lozano; Sobrino, Negredo

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz from bet365:

Match-winner:

Rayo Vallecano – 8/13

Draw – 11/4

Cadiz – 19/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under – 4/6

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction

This has been an impressive start from Rayo who find themselves sixth in the La Liga table with 10 points from six games.

They are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three of them. They have been scoring loads of goals recently, managing 10 goals in their last four games.

Los Vallecanos now come into Sunday’s game with back-to-back wins, and they will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Cadiz have picked up just one win in their opening six games, but they will be in full confidence after managing a 0-0 draw against Barcelona in their last game.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 21/20 from bet365

