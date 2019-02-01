Ray Parlour says it would be a shock if Arsenal beat Manchester City

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday, and the Gunners need to leave with at least a point to boost their chances of finishing in top-four.
The north London giants moved to fourth position following midweek’s victory over Cardiff City, but are level on points with Chelsea who dropped to fifth because of Arsenal’s superior goal difference.
Sunday’s clash is another tough test for manager Unai Emery, and after watching helplessly on the sidelines as his side were well-beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in his first league game in charge, the Spaniard will be looking to make amends this time out.
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, like most people, believes City are huge favourites, and he says he will be shocked should the Gunners secure a victory.
“It will be difficult, City desperately need to win. They’re not in that comfort zone anymore of five or six points ahead – and the way Liverpool are playing, they’ve been keeping the pressure up every week. They keep responding and they’ve done brilliantly,” Parlour exclusively told Islington Gazette.
“It’s going to be difficult, if Arsenal do get top four then it’s been a brilliant season in my eyes.”
“But Man City at home you would expect to beat Arsenal and it would be a shock if Arsenal won that game.”
City have already lost four league games this term – double the amount they lost last season – and with 14 games still to go, it’s hard to see them not losing again.
Arsenal can cause an upset, but City have only lost once at home this season and the Gunners will have to put in a perfect display in order to leave the Etihad with all three points.
Both teams have a lot to play for, and regardless of what the scoreboard reads post-match, the game promises to be a cracker.
Arsenal will do well to shock Ray Parlour, though.