Ray Parlour says Hector Bellerin’s injury is a massive blow for both club and player

Arsenal were dealt a huge blow after Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin picked up a knock against Chelsea last weekend.
The defender is set to spend nine months on the sidelines as a result, with the club confirming that his left knee is being fully assessed prior to surgery.
It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be forced to bring in a replacement this month, wait till summer or entirely decide not to sign another right-back.
Summer arrival Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are the only available options to manager Unai Emery, but the 21-year-old will most likely get the nod to fill in the role given the struggles of the 35-year-old in adapting to the English top-flight.
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Bellerin’s injury is a huge blow to both club and player, and he is hoping the Spain international can return stronger from the setback.
“Hector Bellerin injury is a massive blow for Arsenal and for himself as well. He’s going to be on the sidelines for at least nine months, which is a long time for a player,” the Arsenal legend said.
“I think when I played, I was injured for only 12 weeks maximum and it’s very lonely. Coming back into the side, you’re on your own too often, you’re training on your own, you’re trying to get fit on your own. He’ll be disappointed, but he has got to stay strong in his character, he has got excellent character.
“Hopefully he will be back and be the same player before he was injured. But it’s a big blow for that position because there are not too many right-backs in Arsenal at the moment.”
Do Arsenal need to sign a replacement for Hector Bellerin this month? 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Cf7mRxyZK1
— Goal (@goal) January 27, 2019
The 23-year-old has been a key player under Emery, featuring in 19 league games and weighing in with five assists this term.
Since breaking into the first team in the 2014-15 season, Bellerin has been crucial to Arsenal’s plans and has since played 181 games across all competitions, making the PFA Team of the Year in 2015-16.
His absence will be greatly felt by the north London side, and it will be hoped he come back sooner rather than later.