Ray Parlour can’t hide his excitement ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal will move to third place in the Premier League table with a victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates tonight, and fans will be relishing that prospect.
The Gunners will finish in third place and above Tottenham Hotspur should they win their remaining eight games of the campaign, and that is very possible given that they no longer face any top six side.
Arsenal have an impressive home record this term, winning 13 of their 16 fixtures at the Emirates Stadium.
They have lost only once, drawing the other two, and getting all three points against Newcastle is almost a given.
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is excited by the prospects of the club moving to third place tonight, and here is how he reacted on Twitter ahead of the game.
Looking forward to tonight’s game at the emirates @Arsenal @NUFC Arsenal could go into 3rd 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zy1tN3gCft
— Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) April 1, 2019
The north Londoners have won 18 league games, drawn six and lost six thus far, and that is a commendable effort from Unai Emery’s men.
The club have failed to make the top-four in the last two seasons, and the lack of Champions League football has also dealt a blow on their transfer coffers.
Qualifying for the elite European competition will boost their pockets ahead of the summer transfer window, and finishing above Spurs will even be sweeter for the fans.
A win tonight and Arsenal can be on their way back to the top.
There is so much for Parlour and the fans to be excited about without a doubt.