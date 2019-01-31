Ray Parlour believes signing players like Denis Suarez helps keep a manager in a job longer

Arsenal have secured the services of Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona till the end of the season.
The 25-year-old reunites with manager Unai Emery having been part of the squad that won the Europa League under him in 2015 during a loan spell with the club in 2014-15.
Suarez is expected to help boost Arsenal’s attack, and given his huge talents and potential, it’s safe to say the club have got a great player on their hands.
Should the Spain international impress from now till May, he will be most likely handed a permanent deal, and Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes signing quality players like Suarez keeps a manager in the job longer.
“Everybody should know what’s happening with the club [in terms of being restricted to loan signings this month] and Unai Emery has been bought in to be a coach so whatever players he’s got he’s going to try and get the best out of them,” Parlour exclusively told Islington Gazette.
“Every manager wants better players or squad members – [signing players like Suarez] keeps you in the job longer if you have better players.”
Suarez could only play six times for Barcelona across all competitions this season, with all coming off the bench, but that’s understandable given the massive quality the Camp Nou squad boasts of.
Given his versatility, though, he presents Emery with plenty options, and should he hit the ground running at Arsenal, he will be earning himself a permanent move to north London at the end of the season.
Emery will be hoping to secure these types of deals going forward, as they would go a long way in keeping him in the job longer as Parlour rightly pointed out.