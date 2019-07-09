Blog Columns Site News Ray Parlour believes Maxi Gomez could take West Ham to the top six

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez this summer.

Popular pundit Ray Parlour believes that the Uruguayan forward could turn the Hammers into a top-six side next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via HITC), Parlour said that Gomez would be a good signing for West Ham.

He said: “West Ham could have an opportunity (of top six) if they sign Gomez. He looks like he’d be a good signing.”

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to sign the 13-goal ace in the coming weeks.

Pellegrini needs a reliable goalscorer in his side and Gomez would be an upgrade on the likes of Hernandez.

West Ham have a lot of creativity in Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals. They need a quality attacker to lead the line and finish off the chances now.

Gomez has a €50m release clause and West Ham can certainly afford that, especially after the Arnautovic sale.

Also, they have the finances to offer the player a lucrative package. It shouldn’t be too hard for them to convince the player.

Someone like Gomez could totally transform their attack with his link-up play and finishing.

