Ray Parlour believes Maxi Gomez could take West Ham to the top six

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez this summer.
Popular pundit Ray Parlour believes that the Uruguayan forward could turn the Hammers into a top-six side next season.
Speaking to talkSPORT (via HITC), Parlour said that Gomez would be a good signing for West Ham.
He said: “West Ham could have an opportunity (of top six) if they sign Gomez. He looks like he’d be a good signing.”
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to sign the 13-goal ace in the coming weeks.
Pellegrini needs a reliable goalscorer in his side and Gomez would be an upgrade on the likes of Hernandez.
West Ham have a lot of creativity in Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals. They need a quality attacker to lead the line and finish off the chances now.
Gomez has a €50m release clause and West Ham can certainly afford that, especially after the Arnautovic sale.
Also, they have the finances to offer the player a lucrative package. It shouldn’t be too hard for them to convince the player.
Someone like Gomez could totally transform their attack with his link-up play and finishing.