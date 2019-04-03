Raul Jimenez posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Manchester United

Wolves returned to winning ways after beating Manchester United 2-1 at the Molineux on Tuesday night.
After the match, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Another amazing night at Molineux/ Otra noche impresionante en Molineux. #wearewolves 🔝⚽️🐺 pic.twitter.com/OVuCP2Ij4w
— Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) April 2, 2019
The Red Devils took an early lead after 13 minutes when Scott McTominay scored with a low strike from 22 yards – his first goal for United.
It took just over 10 minutes for Wolves to restore parity as Diogo Jota coolly finished from a Raul Jimenez pass.
United skipper Ashley Young was sent off in the 57th minute for two yellow-card offences after he twice fouled Jota in quick succession.
Wolves found the winner in the 77th minute from a scrappy second goal as David de Gea failed to collect the ball and it ricocheted off United defender Chris Smalling and into the net.
Jimenez has once again impressed for Wolves. He has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals this season, five more than any other Wolves player.
Some Wolves fans responded to Jimenez’s tweet and praised him heavily for his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Siiii senor
— Tom (@WolvesAyWe90) April 2, 2019
Get that contract signed you beautiful man
— Conall (@conallwwfc) April 2, 2019
That’s your goal tonight. Go get it from the dubious goals panel.
— Quirkwolves 🍔🍟🥤 (@ECTQuirk) April 2, 2019
Great job Raul. All the best to you!! Keep working hard every day and never change your personality!!! ✌🏿🤔saludos desde Seattle Washington
— Abe, sabalsa (@SabalsaL) April 2, 2019
Amazing player
Hard worker
— Excel (@AmlabuExcel) April 2, 2019
Fantastic assist tonight, truly skilful
— peter sweeney (@snowdonsherpa) April 2, 2019
Wolves maintained their seventh position in the Premier League with this victory, but United missed the chance to move into the top four.