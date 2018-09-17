Raul Jimenez posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Burnley

Wolves secured an important three points after winning against Sean Dyche’s Burnley in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.
Raul Jimenez scored in the second half as Wolves won 1-0 at Molineux.
As a result of the win, Wolves have jumped into ninth in the Premier League table. Burnley, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season.
The 27-year-old joined Wolves this summer on loan from Benfica, and has impressed already.
The Mexican striker has now scored two goals, and he is happy that he played a major role in getting Wolves their first home win of the season.
He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reactions. He tweeted:
Great team work, happy for our first home win of the season! #RJ9 #wearewolves #wolfpack ⚽️🐺 pic.twitter.com/jg4RzXzk6O
Wolves fans responded to his tweet in a positive way, and praised him heavily for his work-rate.
Congrats on your goal and win for the team 👏👏👏 Never let negativity enter your life. You’re a hardworking player and I have always admired you for it. Keep working, and if mistakes are made, learn from them. Never give up! Stay strong 💪 #OrgulloAmericanista 💛💙
Loving your work rate, Raul. With your great attitude to each game you are getting all the love from the fans you richly deserve!! #WolvesNumber9 #COYW
You are becoming a club Legend!!! At the moment Raul ❤❤❤
Well done Raul i’m so happy you scored! Well played keep up the good work!
Great finish Raul!!
Wolves dominated the first half, and Jimenez deservedly opened the scoring on the hour mark after he turned in Matt Doherty’s cross.
Wolves enjoyed 59% of possession, and attempted 30 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.