Raul Jimenez posts message on Twitter after Wolves win vs Burnley

17 September, 2018 English Premier League, Wolves


Wolves secured an important three points after winning against Sean Dyche’s Burnley in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Raul Jimenez scored in the second half as Wolves won 1-0 at Molineux.

As a result of the win, Wolves have jumped into ninth in the Premier League table. Burnley, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Wolves this summer on loan from Benfica, and has impressed already.

The Mexican striker has now scored two goals, and he is happy that he played a major role in getting Wolves their first home win of the season.

He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reactions. He tweeted:

Wolves fans responded to his tweet in a positive way, and praised him heavily for his work-rate.

Wolves dominated the first half, and Jimenez deservedly opened the scoring on the hour mark after he turned in Matt Doherty’s cross.

Wolves enjoyed 59% of possession, and attempted 30 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

