Raul Jimenez could prove to be a bargain for Wolves

Wolves are looking to sign Raul Jimenez on a permanent transfer.
The 27-year-old is currently on loan from Benfica and he has been very impressive for the newly promoted outfit.
As per reports from earlier in the week, Wolves have made a decision about his future and they are prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign him. Jimenez is likely to cost around £33m.
The fans will be delighted with the club’s decision to sign the Mexican permanently. He is only 27 and he will be able to give his best years to Wolves if the deal goes through.
Jimenez has proven that he has the quality to shine in the Premier League. Also, he is well settled at Wolves now and letting him go to accommodate a new player makes little sense.
Nuno has the financial backing of the owners and therefore he should make the move happen. The signing could prove to be a masterstroke eventually.
Considering the inflation in the transfer market, Jimenez’s deal could be value for money in the near future.
The Mexican has 4 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League so far this season.