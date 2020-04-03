Raul Jimenez confirms there is no release clause in his Wolves contract

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has revealed that there is no release clause in his contract.
Wolves paid around £35million for the striker and if they are forced to cash in on him, they will be able to demand a premium. A release clause would have limited the possibilities for them.
The Mexican has been linked with a move away this summer but the player seems quite content at Wolves.
Jimenez also revealed that everyone wants him to play for a top six club but Wolves are fifth in the table.
He said (cited by Birmingham Mail): “(Wolves) bought me for £35million, they will not sell me for less. There is no release clause. But the teams here, it is different how they are managed. I see a lot of people talking and saying that (I should play for) a ‘top six team’. Right now we are in fifth place. I mean, outside Liverpool who are way above this season, I think we are fighting with everyone else. We beat Man City twice, we beat Tottenham once, we drew with Man United.”
The Wolves fans will certainly be happy with his recent comments. It is evident that he is not angling for a move away from the club.
Jimenez is the best player at the club and Nuno will be desperate to hold on to him this summer. Losing him would be a big blow to Wolves’ ambitions.
The Molineux outfit are already in the Europa League and they have a chance of making it to next season’s Champions League. A top four finish is well within their reach this season.
Jimenez will be hoping to finish the season strongly with Wolves now. He has been in red hot form all season. The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 9 assists to his name so far.