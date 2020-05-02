Raul Jimenez admits it would be hard to turn down Barcelona or Real Madrid

Wolves ace Raul Jimenez has revealed that it would be hard to turn down approaches from clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The Mexican has been in fine form ever since he moved to Wolves and he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Jimenez insists that he is happy at the club but an opportunity to join the two Spanish giants might just turn his head.
He said (via Express): “I have to be calm. If they are talking about me, it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League]. If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.”
Jimenez also refused to close doors on a potential exit in future.
He added: “I think that I made the right decision to come here [to Wolves] and I do not regret it. Leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing. With Wolves we are fighting for the Champions League, I am happy and I am an important player for the fans and for the team. I am fine, I do not close any doors, I am open to whatever comes but it does not stop me sleeping.”
Most players dream of playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid and therefore Jimenez’ admission is hardly surprising.
He has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League over the last two seasons and it will be interesting to see if either of the La Liga giants come in for him this summer.
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have quality strikers at their disposal and therefore Wolves fans should not worry about losing their star player just yet.
It is more likely that a Premier League club could come in for Jimenez.
In that case, Wolves should be able to hold on to their star player. Jimenez has signed a long term deal with them and they are under no pressure to sell.
Also, it seems unlikely that the player will force a transfer unless the offer is from the two La Liga giants.