Rangnick says Tierney, McGregor and Edouard are ‘great talents’

Ahead of Thursday’s clash with Celtic, RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick says Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard are “great talents in Scottish football” and admitted that Leipzig stood no chance of signing the trio as they’d be more than the Bundesliga outfit can afford.
The trio have racked up 518 minutes from a possible 540 of playing time in the competition and are expected to feature against Leipzig as Celtic travel to the Red Bull Arena for Thursday evening’s Europa League group stage clash. Rangnick was full of praise for the Premiership defending champions and singled out three of Celtic’s players for praise.
As per The Sun, he said: “Tierney, McGregor and Edouard are great talents in Scottish football. Those three are good players but Celtic are a club that is well known across Europe for not letting players go for a bargain. We are not interested in them though — because we don’t have the kind of money needed to invest in those players!”
Tierney is regarded as one of the best young left-backs in Europe. He rose through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2015, going on to make 150 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old has won three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. McGregor has been in the senior squad since 2013 and has racked up 186 appearances for the Hoops.
As for Edouard, the young striker turned his loan deal permanent from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and has turned out 45 times at Celtic, scoring and creating 25 goals. All three players have bright futures at Parkhead and could be the subject of interest from bigger clubs as they continue to impress.
Stats from Transfermarkt.