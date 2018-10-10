Rangers youngster Jordan Thomson discusses potential Ibrox exit in January

Glasgow Rangers youngster Jordan Thomson has admitted that he could leave the Ibrox club in the January transfer window to get more first-team exposure.
The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed for the Gers at youth level but he is not yet ready to make the senior grade at the club under Steven Gerrard.
While speaking on the official Rangers academy Twitter account, Thomson admitted that he may look to move elsewhere on a short-term basis during the January window.
I want to play as much football as possible and put in some strong performances for the reserve squad. Possibly even go out on loan in the second half of the season to get first team experience https://t.co/gOQ4TGBLli
Rangers’ youth coach Peter Lovenkrands has showered praise on the youngster after their recent 6-2 victory against Motherwell.
He was then called up by the first-team for the League Cup clash with Ayr United, but was not included in the final playing squad by Steven Gerrard.
A loan move away from Rangers could provide him with a good opportunity to impress the Gers boss. Plus, it could help him mature as a footballer as well.
Some Rangers players who are away on loan are making positive impressions already. Jason Holt and Greg Docherty are doing well in League One at Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury respectively, Jak Alnwick has been impressive at Scunthorpe United, while Zak Rudden has scored four goals in as many games at Falkirk.