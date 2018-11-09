Rangers without Wallace, Lafferty, Kent, Murphy, Barisic, Dorrans and Candeias

Rangers will be without seven players for Sunday’s Premiership meeting with Motherwell – Lee Wallace (groin), Kyle Lafferty (thigh), Ryan Kent (hamstring), Jamie Murphy (knee), Borna Barisic (muscle), Graham Dorrans (knee), Daniel Candeias (suspended).
Steven Gerrard’s side welcome The Steelmen to Ibrox and could go within two points of Hearts and a single point of Celtic if results go their way over the weekend. Rangers have been in fine form of late, boasting three wins and a draw from their last four games, but Well are no slouches either.
Steve Robinson’s side are coming off the back of consecutive wins, although they currently remain six places and 10 points worse off than the hosts ahead of their weekend meeting. Motherwell have struggled away from home too, having lost two of their previous three on the road, so Rangers should fancy their chances of a fourth win in five.
They’ll have to do it with a depleted squad, however, as Lafferty may not be ready to feature on Sunday, even though he’s been selected for Northern Ireland’s squad. Ryan Kent was ruled out for this game by Gerrard before their Spartak Moscow clash on Thursday.
Candeias will be available for selection after his one-match ban.
Information taken from Transfermarkt, Sports Gambler and Online Betting