Rangers winger Daniel Candeias reveals Steven Gerrard’s half-time team talk

Glasgow Rangers managed a 2-2 draw against La Liga Villarreal in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.
The Ibrox club twice came from behind to salvage a point, and Steven Gerrard’s side can take great pride in that performance.
Rangers were trailing 1-0 at the break after Carlos Bacca opened the scoring for the home side within the opening minute of the game.
The Gers winger, Daniel Candeias, revealed after the match what Gerrard said to the team that inspired a comeback.
He said that Gerrard has told them to believe in their abilities and get a result. He added that although Rangers didn’t win the game, the draw seems a fair result.
🗣️Candeias: “When we finished the first half, the gaffer said in the dressing room to believe in ourselves and get a great result. I know we didn’t win, but a draw is a good result for us.”
pic.twitter.com/lq20SYzjT5
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 20, 2018
Scott Arfield cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s first-minute opener with Rangers’ second shot on goal.
Moreno Gerard restored Villarreal’s lead quickly, but Kyle Lafferty’s 76th-minute goal meant Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season.
Rangers had only 41% of possession and managed only three shots on target. The Ibrox side host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.