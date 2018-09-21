Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers winger Daniel Candeias reveals Steven Gerrard’s half-time team talk

21 September, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers managed a 2-2 draw against La Liga Villarreal in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

The Ibrox club twice came from behind to salvage a point, and Steven Gerrard’s side can take great pride in that performance.

Rangers were trailing 1-0 at the break after Carlos Bacca opened the scoring for the home side within the opening minute of the game.

The Gers winger, Daniel Candeias, revealed after the match what Gerrard said to the team that inspired a comeback.

He said that Gerrard has told them to believe in their abilities and get a result. He added that although Rangers didn’t win the game, the draw seems a fair result.

Scott Arfield cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s first-minute opener with Rangers’ second shot on goal.

Moreno Gerard restored Villarreal’s lead quickly, but Kyle Lafferty’s 76th-minute goal meant Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season.

Rangers had only 41% of possession and managed only three shots on target. The Ibrox side host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.

