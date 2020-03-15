Rangers want Anthony Weston

Rangers are looking to sign Anthony Weston from Blackpool.
The highly rated striker is a target for other clubs as well. According to Scottish Sun, Leeds and Everton are keen on the player as well.
However, the report claims that Rangers are confident of sealing the transfer.
The 16-year-old striker has immense potential and he could prove to be a solid long term investment from the Scottish side.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Blackpool now.
Apparently, there could be a bidding war judging by the number of teams interested in him. However, Rangers will be looking to avoid such a scenario.
Both Everton and Leeds are financially well-equipped and they could easily outbid Rangers.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult for Steven Gerrard. Joining Rangers from Blackpool would be a step up for the striker.
Also, a move to Rangers would allow him to develop without too much pressure. At a club like Leeds or Everton there will be more pressure to succeed.
Weston is likely to get first team chances sooner at the Scottish club. If he continues to develop and improve with time, he will get plenty of chances to join a bigger club in future.
As of now, a move to Rangers seems more sensible for his career.