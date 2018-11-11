Rangers vs Motherwell: Steven Gerrard admits he could drop Connor Goldson

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hinted that he could rest Connor Goldson for the Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Gers are heading into this match on the back of a disappointing 4-3 defeat against Spartak Moscow on Thursday in the Europa League.
Ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash, Gerrard could drop summer signing Goldson for the game.
Rangers dished out £3.5million on Goldson in the summer transfer window as Gerrard made drastic changes to his defensive set up.
The former Brighton defender has been ever present for the Gers this season. He has played 25 games already, more than his last two seasons combined, and probably he needs a bit of rest to get himself back in form.
With Gareth McAuley now available for selection, Gerrard admits that he can afford to give Goldon the much needed rest.
“Connor is constantly in my face saying, ‘Don’t give me a rest, don’t give me a rest, don’t give me a rest’,” said Gerrard as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“But there will be a time when I have got to help him. He won’t like that but it is my job.
“Connor has played a lot of games but that’s the case for a lot of these players. This is the squad we have put together.”
Rangers find themselves fifth in the Scottish Premiership table but they have played two games less than both Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.
The Gers will take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday.