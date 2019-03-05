Rangers value Alfredo Morelos at around £20million

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers at the end of this season.
The Colombian ace has been in sensational form for Steven Gerrard’s side and several teams are keeping tabs on the striker.
According to Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson, the player is valued at around £20million.
Speaking during an event in New Zealand, Robertson revealed that Rangers will look to demand the kind of fee Celtic received for Dembele at the start of the season.
The Hoops sold the Frenchman to Lyon for a fee of £19.8m last summer.
He said: “We rate (Alfredo) Morelos at least the same as (Moussa) Dembele in terms of value.”
Robertson’s valuation certainly makes a lot of sense. Morelos is just as good as Dembele was and is undoubtedly the best player in the country right now.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can hold on to him for another season.
The player claimed earlier on in the season and a summer exit is on the cards. However, it is clear that his suitors will have to pay up if they want to sign him. Rangers are unlikely to reduce the asking price.
The 22-year-old has taken Rangers to a whole new level this year and the fans will want him to stay. However, he is an ambitious player and if he decides to move on, they can hardly blame him.