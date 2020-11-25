Rangers v Benfica | Live Stream & TV Schedule, Head 2 Head Record & Key Stats

Rangers host Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday and they will be looking to claim the top spot in Group D with a win over the Portuguese outfit.

Rangers are currently level on points with Benfica, but they are second in the standings because of goal difference.





Both sides cancelled each other out in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this month and Rangers will fancy their chances of getting a win at home.

Steven Gerrard’s side are in spectacular form right now and they will are full of confidence. Rangers are currently top of the SPL table with an 11 point advantage over Celtic (who have played two fewer games) and look to be the frontrunners to win their first league title since 2010/11.

Benfica were expected to comfortably win Group D when the draws were made but Rangers have shown that they are just as good and perfectly capable of finishing ahead of the Portuguese giants.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have met just once in the past and Rangers managed to grind out a 3-3 draw away from home. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time.

Key Stats

Benfica have scored at least 3 goals in their last 4 matches (Europa League).

Benfica have conceded at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches (Europa League).

Rangers have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches (Europa League).

Rangers have won 5, drawn 1 of their last six matches in all competitions.

Rangers have scored 12 goals in their last two games without conceding a single goal.

Benfica are winless in their last three matches in all competitions.

Live Stream & TV Schedule

Rangers and Benfica will face off on Thursday, 20:00 pm BST. The Europa League clash will be telecast on BT Sport, who holds the rights for every Europa League fixture until 2024.

Subscribers can watch Rangers vs Benfica on the BT Sport website or app, or find Europa League live streams here.