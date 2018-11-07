Rangers trio out of Europa clash vs Spartak Moscow

Glasgow Rangers have suffered a big blow ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Gers will miss two key players ahead of the Spartak Moscow clash away from Ibrox.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed in the press conference that in-form Ryan Kent and striker Kyle Lafferty will miss the important Europa League clash.
“Borna Barisic won’t be back until after international duty and Ryan Kent came off against St Mirren with a hamstring injury and won’t be available here or at Motherwell.
“The earliest you’ll see Ryan is after international duty. Kyle Lafferty still has an issue in his quad muscle and unfortunately hasn’t made the journey either.”
Kent, who joined from Liverpool on loan, has a hamstring problem which will keep him out until after the international break. Lafferty will miss the tie with a muscle injury.
Rangers find themselves top of Group G with five points from three games. The Gers are favourite to progress through to the knockout rounds, and Gerrard’s side will be looking to pick up all three points from their trip to Russia.
Lafferty’s injury means Alfredo Morelos is the only trusted striker available to lead the line in Moscow.